MORGAN GILES DAVIES, 22, of Thornwell Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph on the A466 in Monmouth on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MATTHEW JONES, 27, of Boot Lane, Blaenavon must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph on the A4046 in Ebbw Vale on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

AUTUMN MORRIS, 27, of James Street, Blaenavon must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph on the A472 in Pontypool on October 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN PAUL SMITH, 52, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on October 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AARON GAUNTLETT, 30, of Elm Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on October 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUCY ROBERTSON, 26, of Bridge Street, Abercarn must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 23, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HUSSAIN SHAHID, 21, of Maesglas Road, Newport must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph on the A4810 on October 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LYNDON JOHN SPANSWICK, 62, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on The Highway on October 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DALE WIEGOLD, 49, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph on the A469 in Pontlottyn on October 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE ROBERT WATKINS, 44, of Beaufort Road, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph on the A472 in Pontypool on October 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.