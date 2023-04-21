A MAN has been taken to court over an illegal gathering during Covid.
Morgan Peters, 26, has been fined for an offence committed at Somerton Park in Newport.
He was prosecuted under the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Welsh government.
The defendant, of Cefn Walk, Rogerstone, Newport had “gathered with another person without reasonable excuse” on September 7, 2021, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Peters was fined £120.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £34 surcharge.
