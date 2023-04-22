The detached property, based on Glendower Street in Monmouth, has been on the market for more than two years with a price tag of £980,000.

The Grade II listed building – which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms – is currently being marketed by Roscoe Rogers & Knight.

The quirky property had Art Deco style features throughout and includes:

Corinthian columns;

Stone spiral staircases;

Stained-glass windows;

Ash wooden doors;

Polished stone floor.

The pillared gate entrance leads to a reception area with period tiled flooring and symmetrical original stone semi spiral staircases at both ends.

This room leads to the central atrium which boasts feature lighting, hardwood flooring, and more.

The atrium features a first-floor gallery plus access to five of the bedrooms, including the en-suite master bedroom.

A rear reception hall – with flagstone floor and a historical wooden feature carved mounted cornice – leads to the garden and parking area.

It also leads to a sitting room, with a tall feature arched window overlooking the garden and polished stone floor.

The rear reception hall also leads to the drawing room – with matching windows – along with a bespoke bookcase and more.

An east wing rear hall leads to one of the bathrooms, the sixth bedroom, and the kitchen/garden room.

The kitchen/ garden room includes French doors which open to a paved garden terrace. It has kitchen facilities fitted wall and floor cupboards, plus a double oven with a hob and extractor canopy.

The first-floor gallery – mentioned earlier – is divided into individual areas which boast tall arched windows and curved walls.

This includes:

Sitting room area;

Study area;

Dining area;

Kitchen/breakfast area;

A utility/laundry room.

Outside this huge property there is a landscaped garden with a gravelled area and path which leads to the walled garden. The garden is lawned and bordered with shrubs, with paved terracing for entertaining.

There is also a private driveway suitable for several vehicles.

There are more photos of this unusual property in the gallery at the top of this page.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/40mtNoV