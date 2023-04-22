THIS UNIQUE property, which was formerly a chapel, is yet to be snapped up.

The detached property, based on Glendower Street in Monmouth, has been on the market for more than two years with a price tag of £980,000.

The Grade II listed building – which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms – is currently being marketed by Roscoe Rogers & Knight.

South Wales Argus: Unique layout

The quirky property had Art Deco style features throughout and includes:

  • Corinthian columns;
  • Stone spiral staircases;
  • Stained-glass windows;
  • Ash wooden doors;
  • Polished stone floor.

The pillared gate entrance leads to a reception area with period tiled flooring and symmetrical original stone semi spiral staircases at both ends.

South Wales Argus: Stone spiral staircase

This room leads to the central atrium which boasts feature lighting, hardwood flooring, and more.

South Wales Argus: The atrium

The atrium features a first-floor gallery plus access to five of the bedrooms, including the en-suite master bedroom.

South Wales Argus: One of the six bedrooms

A rear reception hall – with flagstone floor and a historical wooden feature carved mounted cornice – leads to the garden and parking area.

It also leads to a sitting room, with a tall feature arched window overlooking the garden and polished stone floor.

South Wales Argus: The sitting room

The rear reception hall also leads to the drawing room – with matching windows – along with a bespoke bookcase and more.

South Wales Argus: The sitting room

An east wing rear hall leads to one of the bathrooms, the sixth bedroom, and the kitchen/garden room.

South Wales Argus: One of five bathrooms

The kitchen/ garden room includes French doors which open to a paved garden terrace. It has kitchen facilities fitted wall and floor cupboards, plus a double oven with a hob and extractor canopy.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

The first-floor gallery – mentioned earlier – is divided into individual areas which boast tall arched windows and curved walls.

This includes:

  • Sitting room area;
  • Study area;
  • Dining area;
  • Kitchen/breakfast area;
  • A utility/laundry room.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen area

South Wales Argus: Plenty of lounging space

Outside this huge property there is a landscaped garden with a gravelled area and path which leads to the walled garden. The garden is lawned and bordered with shrubs, with paved terracing for entertaining.

There is also a private driveway suitable for several vehicles.

South Wales Argus: Driveway

There are more photos of this unusual property in the gallery at the top of this page.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/40mtNoV