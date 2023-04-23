The alarm tests will sound today and in future use the system will warn people of emergencies like flooding and wildfires.

But the alert plan hasn’t impressed everyone, with some people in Newport telling the Argus they thought the system was “ridiculous”.

And organisations have also warned that the alerts could attract scammers and cause problems for domestic violence victims.

What time is the emergency alert on 23 April?





The emergency alarm will sound at 3pm on Sunday, April 23, on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds even if devices are on silent.

It will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

🚨 At 3pm on Sunday 23 April, there will be a national test of the UK Emergency Alerts service. As we have seen in other countries, Emergency Alerts help keep you safe if there is an immediate risk to life by sending an alert direct to your mobile phone.https://t.co/M1mHgvCAB6 pic.twitter.com/nKnk4Y2KBS — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) April 6, 2023

Phone users will be prompted to swipe away the message or clicking “OK” on their home screen before being able to continue using their device.

Drivers warned about emergency alarm

Drivers have been advised not to look at or touch their phone until it is safe, just as when receiving any call or message.

Lorna Lee, AA campaigns manager, said: “If you are driving when the alert sounds, you must not touch your phone to stop the alert as the normal driving laws still apply. Instead, wait for a safe place to pull over (not the hard shoulder nor Emergency Area), acknowledge the alert, and continue your journey.

“Some drivers may prefer to switch their phone off in advance if they know they will be driving during the alert test.”

Domestic violence charities’ warning about emergency alert

Domestic violence charities have expressed concern that the siren, which will sound for ten seconds along with a vibration, could give away secret phones people who are experiencing abuse are hiding.

Secondary phones can be an important form of communication for people in those situations, as their primary phone is confiscated or controlled by their abuser.

Women’s Aid and Refuge have both highlighted how you can turn your alert off.

If you have an iPhone or Android phone or table, search settings for ‘emergency alerts’ and click ‘notifications’, then scroll to the bottom of the page and turn off ‘emergency alerts’ and ‘severe alerts’.

For anyone with a Huawei, search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘extreme threats’, ‘severe threats’, and "show amber alerts’.

Emergency alert scam warning

Consumer experts at Which? have warned the emergency alert test could be a “magnet for scammers” looking to take advantage of confusion.

They are reminding people that you don’t need to take any action during the trial, and “anything that asks you to is a scam”.

A Which? warning said: “Watch out for scammers and do not set anything up, do not download an app, do not click on links, do not provide any information.”

Newport residents have mixed views

Some people in Newport have blasted the UK government’s announcement of sending a siren-like emergency alert to mobile phones next month as a joke.

One shopper said: “It is absolutely ridiculous, it’s going to get everyone’s anxiety back up and doesn’t make sense for people's mental well-being.”

But another said: “I think it is a good idea, and is not scaremongering especially if it is a real emergency.”