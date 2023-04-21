The animal, believed to be a muntjac, was seen in residential street Cae Brynton Road, in the Gaer area of the city.

It was caught on camera at around 7am by Twitter user Karen Wilkinson (@IC_FW) who sent her video to the Argus.

Muntjacs are not native to the UK but were introduced here from China in the 20th century, according to the Wildlife Trusts nature organisation.

Growing to around 70-9cm in height, the deer typically weigh 10-17kg and have an average lifespan of 10-13 years.

It is considered an invasive species and muntjacs are usually found in woodland or parkland, according to the Wildlife Trusts - although sometimes they appear in gardens.

This particular animal appeared to have ventured out of its natural habitat as it walked down the middle of the road in Newport.