A DRUG dealer who made more than £24,000 selling cocaine and crack cocaine has been ordered to hand over just £752.66.
Ryan Stephens, 33, from Caerphilly, who was jailed for three years last November, was back at Cardiff Crown Court after a proceeds of crime investigation.
He profited by £24,117.79 and the £752.66 in available assets is already in the hands of Gwent Police.
Stephens, of Bryn Carno, Rhymney was locked up after he admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here