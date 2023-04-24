Ryan Stephens, 33, from Caerphilly, who was jailed for three years last November, was back at Cardiff Crown Court after a proceeds of crime investigation.

He profited by £24,117.79 and the £752.66 in available assets is already in the hands of Gwent Police.

Stephens, of Bryn Carno, Rhymney was locked up after he admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.