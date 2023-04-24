The diner – famed for its “terrible service” and rude staff – opened its first venue in Wales in Friars Walk on Friday, February 17.

The new menu includes:

Karen's Loaded Hotdogs (including a Vegan & Vegeterian option)

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac & Cheese Bites

Karen's Southern Fried Chicken Strips

Garlic Flatbread

Biscoff Thickshake

White Chocolate Thickshake

Elinor, Venue Manager of Karen's Diner Newport said: "We're really excited to launch our refreshed menu at Karen's, there's really something for everyone! One of my personal favourites is our introduction of Karen's Loaded Hotdogs - they are delicious.

The new menu has a variety of new dishes (Image: Karen's Diner)

"We want to ensure that our menu stays fresh and attracts a variety of taste-buds - even though our customers are ultimately coming for the Karen's Diner experience, which is our famously terrible service and hilariously fun games and interaction, it's important that we keep up to date with what the people of Newport are looking for in terms of great food.

“Since opening in February we've entertained over 8,000 customers, who are really enjoying our fun and interactive experience.

All the new dishes you can choose from (Image: Karen's Diner)

“Everyone from kids to grandparents are welcome, and it's just brilliant watching people's reactions as we take them out of their comfort zone. Coming in to Karen's lets you forget the stresses and pressures of normal life for a few hours, whilst having lots of fun with your friends or family.”

Last month customers were left disappointed when the diner received a zero-food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Karen’s Diner has since been awarded a 5 food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

Outside Newport's diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

"Karen’s Diner is committed to providing an excellent experience to all of our customers - with food hygiene always a top priority before anything else, said a spokesperson for Karen’s Diner.

“We’ve partnered with Shield Safety, one of the UK’s leading food safety specialists, who are now managing our kitchen operations.”

Customers can currently enjoy the diner’s 'Thirsty Thursday' offer which includes bottomless prosecco for £20 or 2-4-1 cocktails, every Thursday.