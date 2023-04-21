The first warrant was carried out at an abandoned commercial property in Market Street, Ebbw Vale on Monday April 3.

More than 250 cannabis plants, were seized and two men aged 25 and 34, were arrested, under suspicion of cultivating a class-B drug (cannabis).

The men from Ebbw Vale were later charged with the offence and remanded into custody.

The two cannabis farms (Image: Gwent Police)

The two cannabis farms. Picture: Gwent Police

A second warrant was executed on Thursday 6 April at an industrial unit in Dukestown, Tredegar.

A large-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered by officers and more than 900 cannabis plants were seized.

A 47-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Tredegar and a 33-year-old-man from Bolton, arrested and later charged with cultivating a class-B drug (cannabis).

All three men were remanded into custody.

All five men have been charged (Image: Gwent Police)

All five men have been charged. Picture: Gwent Police

Inspector Stevie Warden said:"Our officers have carried out a search of two properties and disrupted operations growing cannabis in Blaenau Gwent. These were significant finds and, following inspection, both cultivations were seized and destroyed.

“Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime. By disrupting the source of the operations, the plants are stopped from being sold into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.

“We're committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on people's lives, communities and local businesses.

“We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing or supply in their area to get in touch.”