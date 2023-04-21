A JUNCTION of the M4 was closed for six hours today, Friday, because of a crash.
Emergency services were called to Junction 23A, in Magor, following the incident on the eastbound carriageway, which was reported to police at around 2.40am.
Police said the crash "involved a bus and a car".
The crash closed the slip roads at the junction and caused long tailbacks for eastbound traffic in the morning rush-hour, with queues stretching back to Coldra.
Gwent Police confirmed officers attended the crash, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"No injuries were reported," a Gwent Police spokesperson added.
The road was reopened at around 8.30am.
