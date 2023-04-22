Colin and Janet Smith lost their son, also named Colin, in 1990 aged just seven-years-old after he received blood contaminated with HIV and Hepatitis C.

Colin received contaminated blood products several years earlier to treat his haemophilia.

But the UK Government announced it will not compensate the families of the blood scandal until a full report is published.

In the last 33 year the Smith family have been through a living nightmare, first watching a son and much-loved brother die and then years of searching for answers about why this happened.

On the government's announcement on conpensation, the Smith family accuse politicians of 'dragging their feet' and 'hoping more people will die'.

Mr Smith said: “We fully expected this kind of response from the government. They’ve been dragging their heels for years.

“I honestly think they’re hoping more people die so as not to pay anymore money. The rest of us have to sit in silence and suffer.”

It has been estimated that thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis by contaminated blood between 1970 and 1991.

Over three decades later, the Smith family are still looking for answers.

As it stands, the government is only handing out financial compensation to individuals directly affected by the blood scandal, or the widows of those who have died as a result.

As part of an inquiry led by former High Court Judge, Sir Brian Langstaff, thousands of people across the UK, including Mr and Mrs Smith, have given evidence to try and get the government to compensate the families of victims.

The initial report recommended that victims of the contaminated blood scandal should receive interim compensation of £100,000.

The inquiry’s second report on compensation made a series of recommendations including a “bespoke” psychological support service.

Described as the “worst treatment disaster in the NHS” by Sir Brian, victims were shocked when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not be rolling out further compensation until a full report is published later this year.

Mr Sunak said: “I am grateful to the work of the independent committee for their interim recommendations – not just to the Government – that will help us, and the devolved administrations ensure that we can respond appropriately to the full report when it comes.”

The final report is expected to be released in September 2023.

The Government has made interim payments of around £400 million to people infected and to bereaved partners as of 2023.

For the Smith family, their story down this difficult path began in 1983 when Colin turned 10-months-old after receiving a blood clotting agent called Factor VIII that was supposed to help with his haemophilia.

Haemophilia is a blood disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly, leading to spontaneous and excessive bleeding.

However, as reported in the Infected Blood Enquiry Report in 2022, thousands of people in the UK were infected with HIV and Hepatitis due to already infected samples of Factor VIII.

Many of the people infected passed on these diseases to loved ones, unaware they were carrying the diseases.

“Colin was diagnosed with HIV and Hepatitis C just before his second birthday”, said Mr Smith. “We assumed it was a tragic accident and lived our lives as best we could. Looking back, it began with the Factor VIII injection he received at 10-months.”

He continued: “His quality of life was okay at first but then he quickly took a turn for the worse.

“The horrible part for us was that our other three sons had to watch their brother die and wonder if this was going to happen to them later in life. It wasn’t fair.”

It got so bad for the Smith family, who were living in England at the time, that they had to move back home to Newport after their house and car was graffitied with slurs like ‘gay’ and ‘AIDS’.

“It was sick”, Mr Smith added. “Our other kids were also bullied and called gay. We had no choice but to leave.”

At this point, the Smith family still had no idea how or why their son had contracted these diseases.

Mr Smith continued: “The last six-years of Colin’s life were hell for us and him. To watch your boy waste away like that…we won’t ever stop looking for answers.

“People ask us if we’ll ever let it go. When someone kills your son, you can’t let it go.”

Two-years after Colin’s death, the family were told by a friend that this was more than just bad luck.

Mr Smith said: “We did our initial grieving after Colin died and then to be told that this was affecting thousands of others made us angry.

“God knows what he actually had in him by the time he died. They treated him like a guinea pig and we’ve never really received a proper apology or heard anyone take accountability.

“My son’s life was taken away from him. I see my other kids now with kids of their own; that was something Colin had robbed from him.”

Labour MP for Newport East, Jessica Morden, has been campaigning for the Smith family, and other victims, for several years. She said: "Victims of the contaminated blood scandal, like the Smiths, have already had to wait for far too long for recognition and redress.

“For so many affected families, the wait for compensation is just compounding the unimaginable injustices they already experienced.

“The government must act now - no more delays."

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “The case for swift and meaningful compensation is now beyond doubt and we welcome the recommendation that everyone, including bereaved parents and children, should receive compensation as soon as possible.

“Too much time has been wasted by politicians’ intent on denying the consequences of this NHS disaster.

“Now government must atone for its shameful avoidance of this scandal and pay compensation to all those whose lives have been devastated.”

Mr Smith concluded by saying: “I’m hopeful that I will see some sort of closure in my life time, but I am in my 70s now.

“My kids are willing to keep the fight going when I’m gone if it’s needed. It’s not something we’ll let them forget.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Minister for the Cabinet Office Jeremy Quin said: “The nature of the report, the recommendations that Sir Brian makes, they are unprecedented for an unprecedented circumstance. But that does require detailed work and detailed analysis.

“We will bring forward a response as soon as we can. So we are focused on the inquiry’s conclusion. That doesn’t preclude coming forward before that if we are able to do so and if we decide that that is the right course of action.”