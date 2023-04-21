He was born in June 2017 and is being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, in Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Archie came into our care this year as he was struggling to live in his previous home with the young children. He is a fit and healthy four year old, who is the result of a cross between a Labrador Retriever and Hungarian Vizsla.

"Both parent breeds are high energy, high drive working dogs, so if you are looking for a lazy, lap dog, Archie is not the dog for you. With the right amount of exercise and his needs met, he may be tired enough to snuggle up to watch TV!

"If you live an active life and want a dog who is happy and willing to join you on all adventures; if you can commit to at least two hours of physical and mental exercise every day of the week; if you are happy and willing to commit the time and money to further Archie’s education and training, he may be the perfect dog for you."

For a perfect home Archie would be ideal for adults and possibly teenage children in a household and could also possibly live with an existing calm dog. He also needs someone with experience of looking after a dog and a large, secure garden with walls or fencing 6ft-plus tall.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .