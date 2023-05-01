THIS week's theme was 'work' and we got a whole range of images sent in to us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Work on the rail in Llanwern Steelworks. Picture: Tony Davies
Working on the then-new Friars Walk. Picture: Angela Shipp
Bees: Essential key workers. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Peter Villars working on Cwmbran Celtic's home ground before their Welsh Cup Q/F with Welsh Premier side TNS. Picture: Steve Roberts
Photographer Helen Louise Hyatt said: "This is a picture of Ebony and Cherry who work at our timber yard, whatever the weather."
Keeping the streets clean. Picture: Alex Taylor
Photographer Nathan Edwards said: "I'm a self-employed plasterer"
A welder doing his job. Picture: Stephen Matthews
All set for some roadworks? Spotted in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Needlework: A skillful pastime. Picture: Jason Jones
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here