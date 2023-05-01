This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Work on the rail in Llanwern Steelworks. Picture: Tony Davies

Working on the then-new Friars Walk. Picture: Angela Shipp

Bees: Essential key workers. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Peter Villars working on Cwmbran Celtic's home ground before their Welsh Cup Q/F with Welsh Premier side TNS. Picture: Steve Roberts

Photographer Helen Louise Hyatt said: "This is a picture of Ebony and Cherry who work at our timber yard, whatever the weather."

Keeping the streets clean. Picture: Alex Taylor

Photographer Nathan Edwards said: "I'm a self-employed plasterer"

A welder doing his job. Picture: Stephen Matthews

All set for some roadworks? Spotted in Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Needlework: A skillful pastime. Picture: Jason Jones