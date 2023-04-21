Daniel Thomas, 32, from Caerphilly threatened to jump over the counter while armed with a large knife.

The defendant burst into the Nisa Express store on Commercial Street in Aberbargoed at around 5.20pm on Thursday, February 9.

Concealing his face with a surgical mask he had demanded that the shopkeeper at the post office there hand over money from the till.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, played CCTV footage of the raid during Thomas’ sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

During the robbery, he told his victim: “Give me some money so I can go. Just give me some money butt.

“I don’t want to hurt you pal but I’ll jump over there. I don’t want to stab you.”

Miss Walker said the shopkeeper gave him £20 notes but was unsure of the total amount he took from the till.

After he was handed the money, Thomas then asked the victim: “Can I have 20 fags as well?

The shopkeeper replied: “Which ones?”

The defendant told him: “Any ones.”

Thomas also left with a carton of 200 JPS Players Superkings cigarettes.

The prosecutor told the court: “The victim describes being very scared and feeling very threatened. He stated that his body felt like jelly.”

Thomas, of Union Street, Pontlottyn pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.

He has 25 previous convictions for 39 offences, including possession of an offensive weapon.

John Allchurch, representing Thomas, said his client was addicted to heroin and had run up a drug debt.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told the defendant: “Robbery is a serious offence especially when committed at knifepoint, as was the case with you.

“It was quite evident that you were planning a robbery.

“You took precautions in that you took with you gloves, a knife and you wore a surgical mask.”

The judge added: “You demanded money forcibly from the shopkeeper who has said in his victim impact statement of the effect that you had on him – it was considerable.

“I have to tell you that the courts have a duty to protect small shopkeepers from people such as you who arm themselves with knives and terrorise them into handing over their hard-earned takings.”

Thomas was jailed for six years and six months.