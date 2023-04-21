Soran Kadir, from Newport, was last seen in the Pill area of the city on Saturday, January 14.

Gwent Police said officers were concerned for the 34-year-old's welfare.

Mr Kadir has known link to Cardiff.

He is described as being of medium build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting incident number 2300103556.

The police have also urged Mr Kadir to get in touch "to confirm that he is safe and well".