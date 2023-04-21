Newport Bus said missiles were "thrown at one of our buses and a window was smashed" near the Ringland Centre on Wednesday evening.

The matter has been reported to police, and the company will provide CCTV footage to officers investigating the vandalism.

The company said such incidents prove costly, with the price of repairing the window the "equivalent of 550 single tickets" for bus travel.

One of the bus windows was smashed. (Image: Newport Bus)

It was "lucky that there were no injuries", the company said, adding that it would consider removing services if problems persisted, because "the safety of customers and our colleagues is our number one priority".

In a statement to the Argus, a Newport Bus spokesperson said: "The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, was logged with Gwent Police and we are in the process of providing CCTV images.

"Curtailing or re-routing a service becomes a necessity when we believe that continuing the service risks the safety of both our passengers and staff."

Broken glass inside the bus. (Image: Newport Bus)

Sadly, this is not the first time vandals have targeted buses in the city.

"In 2022, there were 11 incidents of vandalism requiring repairs to vehicles," the company spokesperson added. "While incidents are sporadic compared to the number of services we operate daily we made the decision to post this particular incident to highlight the consequences and costs of such actions.

"All our vehicles are fitted with internal and external CCTV, and we work closely with the police to provide evidence if required."