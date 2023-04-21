Elton Babaj was pulled over at the Coldra roundabout carrying just over 3.5kg of the class B drug in a silver Mercedes.

The 31-year-old, who followed proceedings at Cardiff Crown Court through an Albanian translator, is in the UK illegally.

He was stopped by police at around 11.30am on the morning of Wednesday, February 22.

The defendant told officers he was working as a courier for drug dealers and was to be paid just £150 for shipping the cannabis into Newport.

The drugs had a potential street value of between £19,470 and £23,070

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “He was interviewed under caution and was legally represented.

“The defendant indicated that he knew the vehicle contained cannabis."

Babaj pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Peter Donnison, representing the defendant, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea and his lack of any previous convictions.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Babaj: “You have pleaded guilty to transporting 3.5kg of cannabis into the Newport area.

“When the police stopped you, you were frank and you told them that you were carrying cannabis and that you were doing it for a profit of £150.

“I accept that you played a lesser role in a larger organisation and that the profit that you would have obtained was limited.

“Nevertheless, you were transporting approximately £20,000 worth of cannabis.

“It could have had a considerable effect in the South Wales area.”

Recorder Bull added: “Since you are in this country illegally you have no right to stay here.

“I also make a destruction order in respect of the cannabis.”

Babaj, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for four months.