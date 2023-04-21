In mid-March the city council announced it had approved the change from fortnightly collections of non-recyclable household waste to three-weekly rounds.

The move has proved controversial and, one month on from that announcement, no further details of the policy have been shared, despite the council saying the first changes would begin "in the spring".

Initially, 12,100 households across the city will be selected for three-weekly bin collections, but the Argus understands the council is still preparing to decide which areas will be included in that first phase.

The council said in March the rest of the city would then move to three-weekly collections "later in the year".

It also said, at the time, residents selected for the first phase would be notified in advance, and that they would be chosen from a "mix of streets... across the city".

Why is Newport City Council introducing three-weekly bin collections?





Newport City Council believes cutting collections of non-recyclable waste will have a positive impact on people's recycling habits and reduce the amount of rubbish which ends up in landfill.

The city currently meets Welsh recycling targets, but supporters of the policy in the council are anticipating a tougher task in a few years' time, when those targets are further increased.

Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said previously city residents "still have work to do if we are to meet future Welsh government recycling targets", even though Newport is "one of the best performing cities in the UK in terms of our recycling rate".

Since news broke of the plans to cut bin collections in Newport, councils in other parts of Gwent have also signalled their intentions to make similar changes.

In Torfaen, a controversial public consultation to slash bin rounds to every three- or four weeks has caused a rift in the council, and in Caerphilly, a planned survey gauging public attitudes to monthly collections was announced and then quickly postponed.

It is likely other councils will consider changes to their waste and collection policies in the future, to comply with Welsh Government guidelines.

By 2024, local authorities in Wales must recycle 70 per cent of the waste they collect or face heavy fines.