You could be set to inherit a fortune with the treasury revealing there are 13 unclaimed estates in South Wales for April.
When a person dies without leaving a will and there appear to be no family members the estate passes to the Treasury as ownerless property, or ‘Bona Vacantia’.
An estate can be anything from property to personal possessions and money.
Generally, there is a 12-year deadline, from the date that the administration of the estate was completed, for estates held on the Bona Vacantia list to be claimed.
Who can claim an estate?
According to the Gov.uk website, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate (in the order shown):
- Husband, wife or civil partner
- Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
- Mother or father
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunties or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half uncles and aunties or their children.
Unclaimed estates in Wales
As of Friday, April 21, there were 13 unclaimed estates by people who died in Wales.
The list of unclaimed estates is updated and published daily on the government’s website.
The treasury will allow fully documented claims up to 30 years from the date of death, subject to no interest being paid on the money held and if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
