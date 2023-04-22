Boasting a wealth of character features the Newport home has a large garden, an attic conversion and even comes with its own Roman well.

Yopa who are managing the sale have given the property a guide price of £375,000.

Outside the terraced house in Caerleon village (Image: Yopa)

The “attractive and large private garden” comes with a patio area with a flagstone pathway leading to the garden area.

Outside you will also find an original Roman stone well with a steel gate, a large workshop and an outside toilet fitted with a hand basin.

Garden area (Image: Yopa)

Upon entering the property, you will be greeted by an open fireplace “with grate and stone fire breast with timber mantle.”

To the front of the property there are three Georgian windows, exposed stone walls with beams to the ceiling and four central heating radiators.

The open plan lounge (Image: Yopa)

If you are a fan of baking then you are in luck as the kitchen comes equipped with its own bread oven dating back to the 18th century, the Georgian windows look out to the garden room and to the lounge.

The garden room features stone flooring, whitewash stone walls and a glazed door to the rear garden making it the perfect spot to relax.

As you make your way up the spiral staircase you will come upon three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Spiral staircase (Image: Yopa)

Timber flooring paves the way in the bathroom to a “freestanding cast iron bath, timber clad walls, central heating radiator and an airing cupboard.”

If you are someone who needs a lot of wardrobe space then you will be pleased to hear that the master bedroom comes with a range of built in wardrobes. There is also “three Georgian box sash windows to the rear” and an indoor window overlooking the “spiral staircase, feature beams and plaster and paint finish to the walls.”

Freestanding cast iron bath (Image: Yopa)

Bedroom two also comes with a Georgian box-sash window and a feature stone wall.

The spiral staircase will lead you to the exposed beams and three “velux roof lights” of bedroom three on the second floor.

Bedroom three (Image: Yopa)

It can be viewed on Yopa here.