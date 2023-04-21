Raab's resignation came following an official report that featured allegations that he bullied staff members while working as a cabinet minister.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was presented with an official report on Raab's behaviour across different departments.

Sunak had appointed Raab as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM when he took over from Liz Truss in October last year.

Alex Chalk named new Justice Secretary

Chalk is the MP for Cheltenham and was seen entering Number 10 for a meeting with Sunak.

He becomes the 10th justice secretary in 10 years and was lord chancellor, seeing him be responsible for protecting and upholding the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

Back in October, Chalk was brought into the government by Sunak as defence minister after previously serving as the solicitor general and a prisons minister under Boris Johnson when he was PM.