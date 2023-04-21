Keilan Roberts, 22, has admitted being responsible for killing Chloe Hayman following a crash in Caerphilly last summer.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving a Skoda Octavia car with alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine in his blood.

Chloe, from Mountain Ash, died after a crash shortly after 5am on the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Fochriw, near Bargoed.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Jeffrey Jones, representing Roberts, asked Judge David Wynn Morgan: “The defendant is somebody who has no previous convictions and is 22.

“I would ask for a pre-sentence report.”

He also applied for the defendant to continue to be on bail ahead of sentence.

Judge Wynn Morgan replied: “The application for the preparation of a pre-sentence report is granted but in the light of the inevitable sentence, I'm afraid there will be no bail and Mr Roberts will be remanded in custody.”

The defendant is due to be sentenced on May 22.

Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.

Following her death, the teenager’s family released a statement which said: “We can’t believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young.

"From the day Chloe was born, she was a determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out.

"Chloe lived life to the full and brought so much joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.

"There was never a dull moment when Chloe was around.

"Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her.

“She will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her.

"Our lives will never be the same again without her."