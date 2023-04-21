Filming began on Thursday April 20, when fans captured the 15th incarnation of the Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, played by actress Millie Gibson.

A first look at the villain for what will be the 14th season of Doctor Who was also seen on Mellon Street this Thursday.

Jinkx Monsoon, who starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been described as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet” by the show.

The film crew set up next to George Street Furnishing

The Doctor Who series has previously been filmed across a number of locations in Newport including Belle Vue Park, St Woolos Cemetery, Tredegar House and Duffryn High School.

The theme of the episode filmed in Newport this week is “swinging 60s” according to the show, with filming expected to continue into next week.

This year Doctor Who approaches its 60th anniversary as it premiered in November 1963. The 14th season will premiere on November 23, 2023, on the same day it premiered in the 60s.