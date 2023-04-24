Outdoors lover Ryan Bullimore, from Griffithstown, died in 2018 after he hit his head on a tree at the bike park he dreamed of making into “a mini Whistler” for top riders.

Apprentice plumber Ryan was taken from the Tirpentwys trails near Pontypool to Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital where he was pronounced dead on June 5, 2018.

Ryan Bullimore (Image: Wales News Service)

Now Jason Bullimore and the team at Tirpentwys Trails are hoping to set up an outdoor sports area in memory of Ryan. The area would feature a climbing and bouldering centre.

Tirpentwys Trails were founded in 2016 by Ryan and since then the team has worked hard to carry on Ryans legacy.

Ryan said: “I think he would have loved it here, when he died I thought I would put the effort into the trails and carry it on.

“Since then, we have slowly built it up and have become a bit of a thing. Now we are trying to take the trails to next stage with a sports area.

“We are working hard to secure planning permission and hopefully we will receive £750,000 from the National Lottery funding which can help revitalise Pontypool town centre.”

The track Ryan Bullimore designed (Image: Wales News Service)

Jason said his son, along with girlfriend Ceri Edmunds, would spend as much time outdoors as possible climbing, exploring and riding bikes outside as well as making trails for others to use.

The word of Tirpentwys Trails has spread over social media, their Instagram has over eight thousand followers.

Ryan believes the bike park encourages people to be outside and part of nature.

Ryan said: “Climbing made my family stronger, if we can keep that going and include more families here then that would be amazing.

“Ryan had a good childhood, and he would want everyone else too.

“Being outside and part of nature is so important, the kids here get along and teach each other how to ride, it has become a proper community.”