GABRIELLE MARY JONES, 28, of Gwladys Place, Caerleon, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Station Road, Pontypool on October 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZACHARY DAVID JONES, 29, of Heol Brynteg, Ystrad Mynach must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIANE DENT, 54, of Bolton Road, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph on the B4591 on October 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE EVANS, 52, of Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph on Pillmawr Road on September 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOANNE FORD, 36, of Ashgrove Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Station Road on October 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KHALID GRAY, 35, of Twmbarlwm Rise, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Hollybush Way on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEREK JAMES GREEN, 68, of Van Road, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph on Pant Road, Newbridge on October 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RUSSELL PALMER, 54, of Waengron, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Chapel Road, Nantyglo on October 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CALLUM JACK JONES, 24, of Newgate Street, Llanfaes, Brecon must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A4042 in Cwmbran when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on October 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN CHARLES MORGAN, 47, of Maryland Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport on October 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.