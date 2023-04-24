Kathryn Edwards’,61, life changed forever on January 7, 2023, when she suffered a haemorrhagic stroke which caused a large amount of bleeding around her brain.

Tragically Kathryn has lost all use of her left side of her body and is currently receiving care and rehab at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Kathryn and husband Gary (Image: James Edwards)

Son, James Edawards said: “It has turned our lives upside down. One minute we were celebrating Christmas and then a couple of weeks later I got a phone call to say mum had been rushed to the grange by my dad.

“Mum and dad (Gary) were starting to think about retirement. Dad had just dropped a day at work so they could spend long weekends at their caravan in Tenby. Ultimately, he is now going to be her full time carer.

The Edwards family last Christmas (Image: James Edwards)

“My sister has taken a huge amount of time off work to be with mum and dad every day at the hospital, sacrificing time with her husband and children to help my dad.”

James, a secondary school teacher in Essex, described his mum as ‘kind and caring’ and that she would often drive to see him with Gary to help with DIY projects.

Some of Kathryn's speech has returned, as well as some use of her right arm.

James with his mum Kathryn (Image: James Edwards)

James said: “She is the strongest person I know. Pulling through the first week, shows how strong she is.

“She's still the same loving, witty mum but physically she is completely different. She lost all use of her left side of her body.

“Rehab has been trying to get her to sit up without assistance, but this hasn't been very successful so far.

“If this persisted, they were going to look to get her left arm working to some degree before talking about sending her home, where she would continue the recovery process as an outpatient.”

Kathryn with son James and daughter Sarah (Image: James Edwards)

The Edwards family are now looking into private rehab options to help Kathryn’s rehabilitation once sent home.

James said: “We have looked at private rehab facilities where they have had success, where the NHS just isn't set up/funded to deal with.

“Their success with getting patients to walk again, is what gives us hope that one day she will be able to play with her 3 grandsons and enjoy trips to Tenby with my dad and the rest of the family.”

James has set up a GoFundMe page to help Kathryn rebuild her life after her stroke which you can view here.