We have put together a short guide to a couple of our favourites which just happen to have pubs en-route.

Wye Valley Walk - The Piercefield

One of the most picturesque parts of the country, the Wye Valley is peppered with great walking trails.

This one starts at the slightly less picturesque Chepstow Leisure Centre car park.

Follow the Wye Valley walk into the woods and north.

After about a mile, you can either opt to hop over the gate and walk up past Chepstow Racecourse, or stay the course in the woods.

If you choose the former, keep the racecourse on your left as you head to join the A466.

If the latter, keep on the Wye Valley walk until it splits. Take the left fork and eventually you'll also join the A466.

Head back into St Arvans, stopping at the Piercefield for a well-earned pint, before following the main road all the way back to where you started.

Tidenham Tunnel - The Anchor

May be best to hold off on this one until next month as the Wireworks Bridge in Tintern is still closed.

However, it is a great walk so deserves a mention.

Start at Wydean School and follow the Wye Valley Greenway through the tunnel to Tintern.

Cross the bridge and walk towards the abbey. A pint at the Anchor is always welcome and the beer garden is just as nice as the interior (weather depending).

To finish, simply head back the way you came. Be sure to make a note of when the tunnel is closed or you will be stuck.

Redbrook to Whitebrook - The Boat

Another picturesque location, start near the football field in Redbrook and head over the disused railway bridge.

You can either head into the Boat now or wait until the return leg - or both.

Follow the road until it splits with a footpath. Take the left path and head up the hill until it swerves round to the right

There is a narrow path back down to Whitebrook following a gully through the woods.

It is fairly steep and uneven so care should be taken.

A flat footpath back from Whitebrook, following the river, will take to you back to the Boat.

It is then a task of negotiating the ridge once more.