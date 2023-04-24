Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Harry David Griffiths was born on March 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 10oz. He is the first child of Hannah and Lee Griffiths, of Newport.

Delilah Patrica Appleby was born on March 5, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. She is the first child of Hannah Parsons and Stephen Appleby, of Newport.

Mason David William Ogborne was born at 37 weeks on April 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 8oz. He is the first child of Toni Watts and Devon Ogborne, of Croesyceiliog Cwmbran.

Esmé Lewis was born on March 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. She is the first child of Casey Ball and John Lewis, of Newport.