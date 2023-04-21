The bridge, which passes over Newport's railway station, opened on Monday.

It cost £10.5 million and connects Devon Place to Queensway.

Supply chain issues delayed the project by several months, but now it is hoped the bridge will bring economic benefits to the city centre and improve accessibility for people with wheelchairs, prams or bikes.

However, less than a week on, the structure has fallen foul of vandals.

Pictures sent to the Argus by Conservative campaigner Michael Enea show skid marks left by what is thought to be electric scooters or bikes.

The bright orange walkway has been covered with these tyre tracks, which suggest the person or persons responsible were performing 'doughnuts' on the bridge.

Mr Enea said: "It’s extremely disappointing to see people cycling in an anti-social way on the new bridge.

"There are a significant amount of CCTV cameras in the area and on both ends of the bridge.

"I trust the police will investigate."

Newport City Council have been contacted for comment.

How will Newport's new footbridge improve access to the city centre?





The bridge spans the railway station and replaces the old subway, which was closed to the public when construction on the footbridge began, and Cllr Mudd said the new walkway, fitted with CCTV cameras, would also be a safer route for residents.

Meryl Roderick, who chairs the Newport Access Group, said the bridge was an improved route for people with disabilities, who previously would "walk miles out of their way" to avoid the old subway.