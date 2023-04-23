Sofia Mayers-Rees, three, was first taken to the Grange University Hospital on March 12 with what turned out to be strep A.

Her mother, Georgia Rees, said: "She was rushed to resus as she was floppy and unresponsive.

"It had attacked her lungs and brain – she had had seizures.

"The doctors did loads of tests and realised it was strep A."

What is strep A?





Strep A is a common type of bacteria. Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated with antibiotics, but some can be more serious.

Infections are more common in children, but adults can also sometimes get them.

Rarely, the infection can cause serious problems - invasive group A strep (iGAS).

For more information, visit the NHS website.

Mrs Rees explained that doctors had told her that, after a number failed attempts to carry out a lumbar puncture "they'd have to knock her out".

"There was a risk she would not wake up," she said.

"After three hours of being in intensive care, as kids do she started to make a miraculous recovery.

"They said if she had no more fits then she could go home."

Sofia was taken home on the Wednesday (March 15) after staying in intensive care until the Tuesday (March 14).

Mrs Rees says she was told her daughter had had brain scans booked, but that they had been cancelled as Sofia "had not had a fit in the meantime".

However, upon returning home to Griffithstown, Mrs Rees noticed Sofia "was acting like a completely different child".

"She then had 15-20 seizures in a period of around 18 hours," she explained.

"She had a dangerous lack of oxygen in her system."

Mrs Rees says she was told Sofia would be referred to paediatrics.

"Then, on March 29, they said they’d have to refer her to neurology," she said, adding that this had been confirmed by post.

An appointment would take place in around 36 weeks, she was told.

"However, I spoke to paediatrics this morning (Thursday, April 20) and found out that no referral had been made," she said.

"Even though they said it was an emergency.

"I can’t get anywhere. There’s not a care in the world from them."

On top of everything, Mrs Rees said that Sofia has now also lost her school placement for the new school year.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to hear about the frightening ordeal that Ms Rees and her daughter experienced.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the details of individual cases, but we would ask Ms Rees to contact us directly so we can look into her concerns urgently.”