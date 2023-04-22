Karen’s Diner in Newport has been awarded a 5 food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

The first diner of its kind in Wales opened in February 2023 and has since become a huge hit – with customers visiting to experience its terrible service, along with plenty of games and laughs along the way.

At Karen’s you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games.

Good food is promised, alongside a dining experience like you’ve never had before.

The team worked together with Environmental Health Officers since scoring a zero hygiene rating in March.

Today (April 21) Karen’s Diner Newport was awarded a 5 food hygiene rating – the highest rating available – which is described as ‘hygiene standards are very good’.

The rating covers things such as: handling of food, how food is stored, prepared, cleanliness of facilities along with

structural conditions and management paperwork.

A spokesperson said said: “I’m confident that this well-deserved rating will

demonstrate just how dedicated we are in providing the best possible experience to our customers, whilst maintaining the highest of standards when it comes to food hygiene.

“I appreciate that some people may have seen the news of the lower rating back in February, which may have deterred them from visiting us, but I hope that this new rating, which is in fact the highest rating that can be

achieved, will restore the public’s confidence and trust, and we can’t wait to welcome people through our doors for some terrible service in true Karen’s style.”

The diner which claims to be the rudest diner in the world has just launched a new and improved menu to celebrate its revised hygiene rating.

If you think you’re brave enough to visit Karen’s Diner, then you can book now at bemorekaren.com/newport