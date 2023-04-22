It came as major companies and trade bodies from across the UK said they were terminating, suspending or reviewing their membership of the group.

This was due to a second unnamed employee of the CBI alleging that she had been raped by a colleague in a Guardian article released on Friday (April 21).

It follows a series of historic serious misconduct claims to have engulfed the body in recent weeks.

Among the companies that said they were terminating their membership of the business group were NatWest, the John Lewis Partnership, Vodafone, BMW, Aviva, and Virgin Media O2.

While other major employers – including Tesco, Meta, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lloyds Banking Group, Unilever, and Shell – announced that they were suspending all activity with the lobbying group.

What did the CBI say in response to this?





In a statement, the CBI board said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.

As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June.

“At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”

Earlier this month, the Government said it would pause all engagement with the CBI after initial reports of misconduct at the group.