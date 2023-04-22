While getting on with his day job cleaning windows this week, John Viney, 71, noticed what looked like a tiny bullet hole in one of the windows he was cleaning.

As Mr Viney moved on to his next job, he noticed another hole.

Now, Mr Viney is calling Barry a “Wild West town” as more of these mysterious bullet holes have appeared on shop fronts along Holton Road.

Stores to have been hit include Beauty Rooms, pub next door The Buck, and the popular Caesar’s Café.

It's believed the shots are being fired from a pellet gun, out of a car driving around the area.

When South Wales Police was asked about the incident, they said they had received no reports, as yet, of anti-social behaviour of this kind.

However, photos show holes on numerous stores in the area.

Beauty Rooms described how they had just had their shopfront redecorated, then the hole appeared.

Duty therapist Bethan Cairns said her and staff noticed the hole appear just after the Easter weekend.

The Buck is having to fork out £120 to repair their window.

Owner Genine Taylor lamented, “it’s not even that big a window and it’s costing me that much.”

'Bullet holes' in shops on Holton Road

The holes are believed to be caused by a pellet or airgun

It is believed someone is shooting from a car

Mr Viney, said the incident was causing many headaches.

“The wild west town of Barry is being shot up,” said Mr Viney.

“It started about three weeks ago. I noticed four of my shops have these bullet holes. I think they are ball bearings or pellets.

John Viney, pictured, described how Barry is being "shot up"

Police say they have had no reports as yet of anti social behaviour involving a pellet gun

Mr Viney went on to say this was causing problems for a significant section of the community round Holton Road.

“We need this stopped," continued Mr Viney. "It’s an inconvenience for everyone, the shop owner and me. I turn up to clean the windows and cannot clean the glass because of these holes.”