Founder Carrie Symes was encouraged to follow her dream of creating grazing platters when she launched Green Gables Grazing from home in 2021.

Located on 96 Broad Street Carrie said Blaenavon residents have thanked her on bringing “something different to the town.”

Carrie outside Green Gables Grazing (Image: Carrie Symes)

The site was previously home to Coffee and Cards which was in the location for over 18 years.

Owner Carrie works alongside barista Michelle Trinder who runs the coffee shop.

Carrie said: “It has been incredible. We have been so overwhelmed by the visitors in our first month it really has been an emotional and rewarding few weeks.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported the business so far and would love for it to continue.

“We are seeing existing Green Gables Grazing customers come to visit and new visitors from all over South Wales – we even met a couple who had lunch and a coffee after taking a dip in the Keeper’s Pond.”

Carrie with barista Michelle (Image: Carrie Symes)

Carrie named her brand after her family home in Blaenavon.

In just two years since the brand was launched Green Gables Grazing offer small platter deliveries to large grazing buffets for wedding breakfasts and picnic baskets for Royal Ascot.

Carrie said: “Visitors are welcome to dine in the relaxing atmosphere of the coffee shop or take away for their convenience.

Inside Green Gables Grazing (Image: Carrie Symes)

“Our counter is filled with sumptuous home-made cakes and desserts by Blaenavon.s Cake Ladies which you savour with a luxury drink of your choice.

“Our deli shop offers fine local produce collaborating with local business and suppliers.

Homemade delights (Image: Carrie Symes)

“We offer bespoke grazing tables for any occasion either at the coffee shop or at your venue and working with Luxe Events by Nia and capacity to accommodate 12 seated guests on our first floor we offer themed packages for your function such as baby shower or afternoon tea.

“We also offer delicious breakfasts, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, grazing plates, salads and large selection of hot and cold drinks.”