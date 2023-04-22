During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries died on Saturday evening, according to David Faktor, a spokesman for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Barry Humphries’ alter ego Dame Edna Everage (Sean Dempsey/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I can confirm Barry Humphries passed away this evening Sydney time, around 7pm on Saturday evening (11am GMT).”

A statement from Humphries family said: “​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.​

“​With over ​70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

​“​His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

“Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of ​a​​​​rt in all its forms.​

Barry Humphries being made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, for services to entertainment(PA)

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

“The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

Humphries had been readmitted to St Vincent’s after suffering complications following hip surgery last month.

A family statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

He was among the leading members of the British comedy scene, alongside Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett and Spike Milligan.

As well as Dame Edna Everage, he also appeared as the lecherous Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, an elderly, childless man living in the suburbs.

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil was among those remembering the “funny, hugely literate, fiercely smart” Humphries, tweeting: “So sad to learn Barry Humphries has passed away.

“When I visited him in his Sydney Hospital two weeks ago he was ailing from several health problems. But his spirits and wit were as acute as ever.

“We laughed away as the stories poured out.”

In a further post he added: “I count myself lucky and privileged I got to see him one more time. A comic genius the likes of which we will never see again.”

Fellow comedian Matt Lucas described Humphries as “quite simply the greatest”.

Posting a picture of the pair together on Twitter, he wrote: “I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries.

Entertainer Barry Humphries

“Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese described Humphries as “the brightest star” in “a galaxy of personas”.

“For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone,” Mr Albanese tweeted.

“But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.

“A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”