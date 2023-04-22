Diverse Records in Newport is one of 260 around the UK that gets its hands on special releases and limited-edition albums each Record Store Day, although thousands of other music shops nationwide also take part in the festivities.

Taylor Swift fans were queuing outside the stores door from 11:30pm last night, eagerly trying to get their hands on the singer’s new album Midnight.

Music fans wait outside Diverse Vinyl in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Paul Hawkins from Diverse Vinyl said: “The hottest property was Taylor Swift, that was the big release this year. Her vinyls flew out the door.

“Often artists will release different colours of vinyl’s and then people want to own all of them for example Taylor Swift released four colours of her last album

“Vinyl has become noticeably popular since cd’s sells have dropped, to us vinyl has always been popular we have been doing this since 1988.”

The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008 and today there are participating stores on every continent except Antarctica.

Taylor Swift has proved the most popular artist this Record Store Day (Image: The Vault Collective)

Customers are unable to pre-order Record Store Day products and special releases are only available in store.

On the importance of the annual event to Newport, Paul said: “Record Store Day brings people together and into the city centre and the day has a real buzz about it.

“Fans want to own and collect things and vinyl gives them that opportunity.

“It’s gone really well.”

Alongside Diverse Vinyl, The Vault Collective in Ebbw Vale also take part in the annual celebration and Taylor Swift proved to be the most popular once again.

Music fans wait outside The Vault Collective in Ebbw Vale (Image: The Vault Collective)

Katie Smith from The Vault Collective said: “Our first lady, a Taylor Swift fan, was outside queuing with her mum from 3am this morning.

“We have seen that the cliental has changed a lot, this year we have had a lot more people from the younger generation.

The day helps support independent stores (Image: The Vault Collective)

“I think artists like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and 1975 are really promoting vinyls and therefore the younger generation are getting into it.

“Record Store Day is a way for independents who don’t have the purchasing power and social media that larger brands do to really promote ourselves and let people know we are here.

“It has been a really positive day.”