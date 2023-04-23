Llangollen Fire Station said its crew was called to the incident on the A5 near Corwen overnight.

Two fire engines were attended shortly after 1.30am and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the HGV, which was carrying pallets of baked goods, was in a layby when it again burst into flames at 6.30am.

Firefighters attended again and the blaze is now out, the spokesperson confirmed.