Taste of Asia, on Caxton Place in Newport, is an independent restaurant and takeaway which has been under the same management since 1995.

While it's not featured on apps - such as JustEat, UberEats, and Deliveroo - it fares well online with a 4.6 rating on Google and Facebook, plus a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

Despite being born and raised in Newport I’d never indulged in food from Taste of Asia – until now.

Although Taste of Asia has the option for delivery, I opted to collect and ordered:

Tikka biryani (with chicken and masala sauce) - £9.95

Thai prawns - £3.95

Onion bhajis - £3.45

In total - including a 50p service charge - the order cost £17.85. This was a little indulgent (but takeaways generally are) but meant a decent variety. Plus, what's an Indian takeaway without a few bhajis?

The tikka biryani is noted as one of the "popular items" on Taste of Asia's website - I can see (and taste) why.

It tasted lovely, particularly the chicken which was succulent and fell apart in my mouth. There was a good ratio of well sized chunks of meat and rice (along with the fried egg which was on the top of the dish).

The biryani and sauce - which was available as mild, medium, or hot - was rich in flavours and spices which complimented each other. The egg in this dish wasn't bad, but wasn’t particularly spectacular.

The Thai prawns – which are breaded prawns marinated with garlic and herbs – were delicious and definitely something I’d order again. The prawns tasted fresh and juicy.

The order included four onion bhajis which were reasonably sized and weren't overly greasy. They mixed well with the sauce.

This was a fantastic first try of Taste of Asia in Newport. Every bite taste fresh - even down to the little pots of salad which accompanied the order.

Although this meal only gave some insight into the venue's menu it set a great first impression.

I look forward to returning (perhaps dining in with friends some time).