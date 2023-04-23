They found problems with cleanliness, hygienic food handling, and the management of food safety when they visited The Red Lion on March 9 2023.

The pub on Backhall Street, Caerleon, said the low rating was due to the landlords being in the middle of refurbishing the pub.

Zero means urgent improvement is necessary and five means standards are excellent.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

Inspectors found that ‘major improvement was necessary’ in the management of food safety.

Improvement deemed improvement was necessary for both the hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

A spokesperson for The Red Lion Pub said: “Our landlords Heineken are mid refurbishment of our kitchens, we are planning to strip out and relay the floors etc which Newport City Council, who we are working with, are aware of and will re-score us in completion.”