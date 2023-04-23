The police have seized several vehicles which were being used to transport off road bikes.
According to Gwent Police off road bikes cause damage to the area.
Police seize vehicles. Picture: Gwent Police
The riders were located and formally dealt with for causing criminal damage.
The vehicles were seized in the Blaenavon area yesterday, Saturday April 22.
Last week officers seized a car in Pontypool for driving in an anti-social manner.
The driver tried to avoid the police but officers later found the car and the driver.
