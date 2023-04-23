The police have seized several vehicles which were being used to transport off road bikes.

According to Gwent Police off road bikes cause damage to the area.

South Wales Argus: Police seize vehicles Police seize vehicles (Image: Gwent Police)

Police seize vehicles. Picture: Gwent Police

The riders were located and formally dealt with for causing criminal damage.

The vehicles were seized in the Blaenavon area yesterday, Saturday April 22.

Last week officers seized a car in Pontypool for driving in an anti-social manner.

The driver tried to avoid the police but officers later found the car and the driver.