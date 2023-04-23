Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport, was one of five people in the crash, in which Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 20, and Rafel Jeanne, 21, died.

Sohie and Shane Loughlin, 32, were rushed to hospital after the car was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6 - two days after the group were reported missing.

Crash survivor Sophie Russon (Image: Wales News Service)

Now Ms Russon's mother Anna Certowicz has spoken to the Mirror criticisng the police for their “appalling” handling of the search for her daughter and her friends.

Sophie was found semi-conscious outside the wrecked VW Tiguan. She fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine, suffered a bleed on the brain and a build-up of fluid, which was drained in 14-hour life-saving surgery.

She also suffered a broken arm and leg fractures and is in a back brace to make sure her bones set correctly.

Sophie Russon (Image: Newsquest)

Two weeks ago, she moved to a specialist rehab unit, where Anna says she is doing well.

Speaking to the Mirror Anna said: "If they got there sooner, we don’t know, but maybe they could have survived.

“The police did not do enough – it wasn’t until people started posting on social media that they paid us any attention. They had calls from me, Sophie’s dad and all the other families, but they were very blasé and said they’re probably out partying.”

Anna revealed that Sophie left hospital for a couple of hours last week for Darcy’s funeral, the mother said that “it’s something she had to do. She survived and her two best friends didn’t.”

Sophie had just enjoyed her first holiday abroad with Eve, the friends also had Chris Brown and Beyonce tickets booked.

The three girls involved in the horror crash (Image: Newsquest)

Previously Anna had spoken of how her daughter was left lying next to the bodies of her friends for 46 hours and was "unrecognisable."

The day after the car was found police watchdog the IOPC announced it had begun an investigation into how missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.

Last month the Argus revealed that a sixth passenger, Joel Lia was dropped off hours before the fatal crash. The group of six went to a seaside caravan park after drinking in a nightclub.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is probing Gwent Police’s handling of the crash. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “We understand how distressing it is when a loved one goes missing and are aware of concerns raised around police actions.”