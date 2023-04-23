Summary

Man in critical condition after reports of stabbing in Newport

Crime
Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Emergency services and forensic teams are at Newport city centre.
  • High Street and Griffin Street are cordoned off.
  • There are reports of a stabbing.
  • A man has been taken to hospital where he is in critical condition.

