Police say a man approached four people in street, close to the Shah Poran Bangladeshi Jame mosque, between 5am and 5.15am on Saturday and reportedly acted aggressively and made threats of violence.

Police received a report of a man making threats to others in Hereford Street, Newport on Saturday 22 April.

Officers were called to the scene but following a search of the area, the man was not located.

He is described as white and was reportedly wearing a grey puffa jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Investigating officers would like to speak to this man who was seen in the area at the time and could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300128670, or send a direct message on social media.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.