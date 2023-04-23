There have been reports in the local area that someone received stab injuries in Newport.

The assault took place at about 3.40am on the High Street at the junction with Griffin Street.

Forensic teams and police cordons were in place (Image: Newsquest)

A man has been taken to hospital where he's in critical condition.

Emergency services and forensic teams were at the scene of the incident, officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We're investigating the assault of a man in Newport that happened in the early hours of this morning Sunday 23 April.

Forensic teams were at the crime scene (Image: Newsquest)

“Officers are in the area and enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, has dashcam footage or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting 2300129821, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The area was cordoned off (Image: Newsquest)

High Street and Griffin Street were cordoned off, orange cordons and police tape were put in place.

Our reporter at the scene said that inspectors were "searching the crime scene."

Newport Market remained open today, members of the public wishing to go the market had to go through the back entrance.