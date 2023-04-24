A SHOP worker has been ordered to pay more than £2,500 by a court for selling alcohol to a child.
Sukhvinder Kaur Rehill, 64, “by virtue of the act or default of Navdeep Rehilll” sold alcohol to a 14-year-old at S&S Stores on Commercial Street, Risca.
The Licensing Act offence occurred on July 30, 2022.
The case was proved in his absence at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court following a Caerphilly council prosecution.
Sukhvinder Kaur Rehill must pay £1,918.19 costs, a £440 fine and a £176 surcharge.
He has until May 25 to pay the full balance of £2,534.19.
