Sukhvinder Kaur Rehill, 64, “by virtue of the act or default of Navdeep Rehilll” sold alcohol to a 14-year-old at S&S Stores on Commercial Street, Risca.

The Licensing Act offence occurred on July 30, 2022.

The case was proved in his absence at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court following a Caerphilly council prosecution.

Sukhvinder Kaur Rehill must pay £1,918.19 costs, a £440 fine and a £176 surcharge.

He has until May 25 to pay the full balance of £2,534.19.