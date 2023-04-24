Gwent was treated to a special light show last night when the Aurora Borealis was visible in the skies.
South Wales Argus Camera Club members were out capturing some stunning images of the lights, which are usually not visible this far south.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
