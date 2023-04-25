RYAN LEONARD, 27, of Brain Close, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an e-scooter without insurance on Chepstow Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EVAN PATRICK MUTLOW, 21, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL KEVIN O'CONNELL, 57, of Gibbs Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on July 27, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSEPH BUCKLEY, 29, of Aneurin Avenue, Blackwood must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 in Newport on November 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTINE ANN CHATER, 69, of George Hill, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 in Tirphil on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LUISA BERNADETTE DARLOW, 31, of Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LLOYD FORD, 31, of Gwaun Fro, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MELANIE GOLDSWORTHY, 51, of Gaer Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone on October 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHERYL MORGAN, 53, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on October 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TONY MARTIN MOULD, 58, of School Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on November 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.