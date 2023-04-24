The beloved ballroom personality was best known as the head judge on the BBC dancing competition from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

Mr Goodman had reportedly been staying in a hospice in Tunbridge Wells in Kent and passed away on Saturday night following a short illness.

Agent Jackie Gill said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

Strictly star Len Goodman dies aged 78

Len Goodman retired from Dancing With The Stars last year. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) (Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

In additional to Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman also appeared on the US version of the show called Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022.

He announced he was retiring last year after 15 years with the show because he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

When announcing his retirement from 'Dancing With The Stars', he was presented with his own Mirrorball trophy.

Goodman said of the honour: "That is fantastic. 'It has been such a joy for me to have been part of 'Dancing with the Stars'. It really has. I've had such a wonderful time and this is absolutely the cherry on the

cake."

Before his judging career, Len was a successful professional dancer winning titles

at The British Exhibition Championships and the World Exhibition

Championships.