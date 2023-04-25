Ian Varley was first stopped by police in a BMW on the A4042 in Cwmbran at 11.10am on the morning of Friday, September 16, last year.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said the defendant’s “speech was slurred” and he failed a roadside breath test for cocaine.

After being arrested and taken into custody at Newport Central police station, Varley told officers his name was Matthew Morris and refused to give a blood sample.

A month later on October 18 Varley was stopped by police, this time on the A472 in Crumlin.

The defendant again lied to officers and told them he was Matthew Morris.

Ian Varley

Cardiff Crown Court heard how an arrest warrant was later issued for Mr Morris before the defendant’s ruse was uncovered.

Mr James said: “These were clearly attempts to avoid prosecution for driving while disqualified and for being in breach of a suspended sentence.

"He had also provided the details of his partner's ex-husband."

The court heard that these offences put Varley in breach of an eight-week prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months that was imposed in March 2022.

This was for drink-driving at a car park at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for which he was also disqualified for eight years.

Varley, 47, of Acer Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The defendant had 15 previous convictions for 39 offences.

These include six for driving while disqualified and three for drink driving.

Alice Sykes representing Varley asked the court to take into account her client’s guilty pleas.

She added: “The defendant has expressed his remorse in his pre-sentence report.

“He has mental health issues but does not wish to use that as an excuse.”

Judge Daniel Williams sent Varley to jail for 14 months and banned him from driving for six years.