A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with committing a number of alleged rape and sexual offences in the city.
Sajjad Ahmed is accused of child rape, the rape of a woman, sexual activity with an underage schoolgirl and making an indecent photograph of a child.
He also faces an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ahmed, 27, of Alexandra Road, Newport was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article