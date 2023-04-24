A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with committing a number of alleged rape and sexual offences in the city.

Sajjad Ahmed is accused of child rape, the rape of a woman, sexual activity with an underage schoolgirl and making an indecent photograph of a child.

He also faces an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ahmed, 27, of Alexandra Road, Newport was remanded in custody.