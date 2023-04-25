A PORSCHE driver has been banned for speeding at more than twice the limit when he was clocked doing 102mph.
Christopher Skinner, 32, was caught on a stretch of the A4042 in Pontypool, where the speed limit is 50mph.
He was driving a Porsche Macan SUV at the time of the offence on November 15 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.
Skinner, of Trem Yr Ysgol, Penperlleni, near Pontypool, pleaded guilty.
The defendant was banned from driving for 30 days and ordered to pay £1,022 in a £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £90 costs.
